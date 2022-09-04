Steve Sarkisian Makes Official Decision On Suspended Wide Receiver Agiye Hall

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns on the sidelines during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Longhorns 21-40. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Steve Sarkisian has made an official decision on Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall.

Hall, the transfer from Alabama and former top-tier recruit, has been serving a suspension. But Sarkisian had previously announced he'd return at some point this season.

Sarkisian announced this Saturday night following Texas' season opener that Hall has been reinstated. It appears he will be eligible to play against, you guessed it, the Crimson Tide next Saturday.

Unfortunately, another Alabama transfer - tight end Jahleel Billingsley - has received a six-game suspension from the NCAA. He'll return for the second half of the 2022 season.

"Texas coach Steve Sarkisian announced that previously suspended WR Agiye Hall is back with the team. Also said Alabama transfer TE Jahleel Billingsley is serving a six-game suspension. Sark said it stems from something that occurred at his previous stop, not Texas," said Sam Khan Jr.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of impact Hall can make for the Longhorns next week vs. Alabama.