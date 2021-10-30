Steve Sarkisian Sends Clear Message After Another Texas Loss

The Texas Longhorns aren’t back under Steve Sarkisian. Well, at least not yet. On Saturday, the program’s losing streak was extended to three games.

Texas began this year with a promising 4-1 record. Unfortunately, it’s been all downhill ever since the Longhorns blew their double-digit lead against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown.

The following game, Texas jumped out to a 24-13 lead against Oklahoma State. Once again, the Longhorns were unable to seal the deal.

History repeated itself this Saturday as well, as Texas blew a 21-10 lead against Baylor. Following the heartbreaking loss, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the state of the program.

Despite the Longhorns’ recent slump, Sarkisian is confident that he’ll get his team back on the right track.

“One of these weeks, we’re going to get over this hump,” Sarkisian said in Saturday’s postgame press conference. “And when we do, we’ll become a very dangerous team.”

Sarkisian won’t be on the hot seat after just one season, but Texas fans want to see more from him.

It’s very evident that Texas has the talent to compete with the top teams in the Big 12. The issue is Sarkisian’s squad hasn’t been able to make the big plays when it matters most.

This season won’t get any easier for Texas, that’s for sure. Next weekend, the Longhorns will be on the road to take on the Iowa State Cyclones.

