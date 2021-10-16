Steve Sarkisian Has Troubling Admission Following Today’s Loss

Texas has now blown a double-digit lead in back-to-back games. The Longhorns led Oklahoma State 17-3 and 24-13 before falling 32-24 this afternoon.

Last week, Texas blew a 41-23 third-quarter lead to Oklahoma, eventually losing 55-48 in overtime. Unfortunately, head coach Steve Sarkisian thinks his team carried over last week’s letdown into today.

“Right now we’re in a space where we get a lead, something doesn’t go our way and we harbor a little bit of the negative thoughts,” Sarkisian said postgame, via Nick Moyle of The San Antonio Express-News. “And those negative thoughts creep into cautious play, uncertainty and ultimately errors.”

Led by superstar running back Bijan Robinson, Texas looked like the better team for much of the afternoon. Robinson finished the game with 135 rushing yards and all three of his team’s touchdowns.

However, Oklahoma State had an unstoppable back of its own in Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 193 yards. Quarterback Spencer Sanders also threw and ran for a touchdown in the Cowboys’ second-half rally.

Now 4-3 on the season, Texas has to regroup on its bye before consecutive tough road tests at Baylor and Iowa State. The chance for a Big 12 title has seemingly passed the Longhorns, but they can still finish out strong.