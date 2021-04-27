Steve Sarkisian Reacts To College Football Playoff Expansion Talk

For the last seven college football seasons, the College Football Playoff has been the topic of much debate. After 2020 left another batch of teams disgruntled, pleas for expansion have become louder than ever.

Steve Sarksian can now be added to the list in favor of a change to the current CFP system. The new Texas Longhorns head coach made clear that he was no expert in the field, but thinks that the majority of coaches would like to see “an expansion of some sort.”

“I think ideally a real, defined playoff probably has more teams than four,” Sarkisian said, per Stephen Wagner of the Dallas Morning News. “What that exactly is, I don’t you know. I’m no expert in that field, but I do think we would all like to see an expansion of some sort.”

Sarkisian may get his wish sooner than he thinks. Although the College Football Playoff format is under contract through the 2025 season, the committee met earlier this month to discuss the potential of an earlier change. In the meeting, proposals included expansion to 6, 8, 10, 12 or 16 teams.

As a result of the discussions and the official meeting, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum thinks a change to the format will come before the end of the contract.

“We are definitely going to see an expansion before the end of this contract,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “That was clearly the subliminal message from this release, Friday. When I first saw it, I got thrown off. By putting the 16 in there, you just said ‘there’s no way. They’re just playing games.’ The closer you read it, the more you thought about it, it makes sense. I think this is a conversation, really, about not only the College Football Playoff but about television. They’re sending a message. We are, at least, willing to have a serious conversation before the end of this contract. Because of that, they’ve opened the door.”

Whether the playoffs expand or not, Sarkisian will hope to lead Texas to its first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.