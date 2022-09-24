Steve Sarkisian Reportedly Makes Official Decision On Starting Quarterback vs. Texas Tech
It appears Quinn Ewers isn't quite 100 percent. Texas is rolling with Hudson Card at quarterback this Saturday afternoon.
Steve Sarkisian has reportedly named Hudson Card his starting quarterback for this afternoon's Texas Tech game.
Ewers was listed as a co-starter on Sark's official depth chart for the classic Big 12 rivalry. It left the door open to him playing.
However, Ewers is clearly still recovering. Card will start for the Longhorns this afternoon.
"Hudson Card will start under center for Texas Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced ahead of the Longhorn’s game at Texas Tech. The news comes after the game day depth chart was released with the quarterback position stating Card or Quinn Ewers," via On3.
A bid development for the Longhorns.
It's clear Quinn Ewers still needs more recovery time. Steve Sarkisian isn't willing to take any risks with his health.