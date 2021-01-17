Steve Sarkisian Reportedly Making Another Big Hire At Texas

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is working quickly to build his coaching staff and start his tenure on the right foot. To that end, he’s bringing in a highly respected recruiter from the SEC.

According to FootballScoop, Texas is hiring South Carolina Director of Player Personnel Drew Hughes. Per the report, he will be taking on a personnel role with the Longhorns.

Hughes has a reputation in the SEC as an elite recruiter, having worked at Florida, Tennessee, NC State, UCF and his alma mater Alabama. The Gamecocks credit him with bringing 30 NFL players to his teams and three top-12 recruiting classes.

Hughes will replace Derek Chang, who served as Texas’ Director of Player Personnel for four years under former head coach Tom Herman. Chang was not retained when Herman was let go earlier this month.

A key SEC recruiting staffer is joining Steve Sarkisian's Texas staff, sources tell @FootballScoop. @JohnDBrice1 with the details.https://t.co/X5hL8wECBe — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) January 17, 2021

It’s been a hot minute since Steve Sarkisian was a head coach. But he’s clearly made the most out of his last few years as an assistant to Nick Saban.

Sarkisian is bringing several Saban assistants with him to Austin, including Jeff Banks, Kyle Flood and A.J. Milwee among others.

But it’s also pretty clear that he’s casting his net a little bit wider than Tuscaloosa.

Expectations will be high for Sarkisian in 2020. Right now though, it looks like he’s doing everything right to lead Texas back into the Big 12 title hunt.