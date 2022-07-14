Steve Sarkisian Reveals If He's Decided On Starting Quarterback

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 23: University of Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers makes a throw during the spring game on April 23, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the most significant quarterback competitions in college football this summer is down at the University of Texas, where Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card.

Ewers, the high-profile transfer, is up against Card, who has more experience and served as the Longhorns' backup for most of 2021 after starting the first two games.

Thus far, head coach Steve Sarkisian has not tipped his hand one way or the other.

Sarkisian was asked this afternoon if he had made a decision, and told reporters he hadn't.

However, he did reveal that he doesn't expect it will take as long as last year to name a QB1, when Sarkisian did not reveal that Card had beaten out Casey Thompson until days before the season opener.

Card threw for 590 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 51-of-83 passing last season. Ewers did not throw a pass at Ohio State before transferring, but came to Texas with the pedigree of a five-star recruit.

We'll see who Sarkisian winds up going with. The winner of the competition will start for the Longhorns against Louisiana-Monroe on September 3.