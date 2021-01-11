Steve Sarkisian Reveals What Charlie Strong Said About Texas

Newly-hired Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has a number of former Longhorns head coaches he can talk to about the rigors of the job before he goes into it. One of them, Charlie Strong, just so happens to be at Alabama with him.

So did Sarkisian pick Strong’s brain about the job? According to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, he did – and Strong had a glowing review of the place.

“I also asked Sark if he’s talked with Charlie Strong, now on Alabama’s staff, about the job,” Davis wrote. “‘Oh, Charlie said he loved Texas. Said you’ll do great there.’”

That’s a pretty strong review of the job given how stressful it must have been for Strong. In three years at Texas, Strong never had a winning season and went just 16-21 before being fired.

Charlie Strong was replaced by Tom Herman, who led the Longhorns to just one Big 12 title game appearance in four years. Herman was fired early this month.

The bar for success at Texas is high, and is difficult to reach given how fierce the competition in the Big 12 is. Oklahoma, Iowa State and Oklahoma State all had terrific 2020 seasons and seem to be on an upwards trajectory.

Steve Sarkisian found some success at Washington and USC in the past. But winning at Texas may prove to be a totally different animal.

But at least he’s going into it with a better understanding of what the job entails.