Steve Sarkisian Reveals What He’s Learned From Nick Saban

Steve Sarkisian will get a chance to be the head coach for the third time in his career in 2021. The Alabama offensive coordinator earned an offer from Texas to be the new leader of the Longhorns program. Texas fired Tom Herman early on Saturday morning.

Since the last time he’s had a team of his own, Sarkisian has had the chance to learn under some of the sport’s greats. That includes Alabama legend Nick Saban.

Sarkisian spoke about his time with the Crimson Tide head coach during his introductory press conference on Saturday.

“I think now having spent some time in the National Football League and having spent obviously the last two years with Coach Saban here in Alabama, you realize the value in the staff and why you hire such a good staff is to put people in place to do what you’re asking them to do what they’re hired to do,” Sarkisian said per Saturday Down South. “And in turn, I think that takes some of the burden off of your shoulders as the head coach and allows you to manage people and not overreact to some of the other things that are going on and allow those people to do what they do.”

Saban and Sarkisian clearly developed a bond during their brief time in Tuscaloosa. Alabama boasted one of the most dynamic offenses in the country in 2020 with multiple Heisman Trophy finalists. Sarkisian won the Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in the nation for his work this season.

During his six-plus years as a head coach at Washington and USC, Sarkisian went 46-35. However, many think that his time spent with Saban has revitalized his career and that he’s ready to make the leap back the head coaching level.

Longhorns fans will have to wait and see if he can return Texas to the powerhouse program that they use to be.