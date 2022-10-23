Steve Sarkisian Sends Clear Message About Quinn Ewers' Role Moving Forward

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks at the scoreboard in the second quarter against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

This Saturday's game against Oklahoma State didn't go very well for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. He threw three interceptions in a losing effort.

Not only did Ewers toss multiple interceptions, he struggled mightily with his accuracy. The former five-star recruit completed just 19-of-49 pass attempts.

Despite how poorly Ewers played this weekend, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't ready to make a change at quarterback.

Sarkisian told reporters that Ewers is his starter moving forward, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com.

Prior to this Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State, Ewers was having a nice season at Texas. Last week, he had 172 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a nail-biting win over Iowa State.

While it's tough to just dismiss an awful start, Ewers deserves a chance to redeem himself.

Perhaps the bye week will allow Ewers to make the necessary adjustments before Texas' showdown with Kansas State.