Steve Sarkisian Sends Clear Message About Quinn Ewers' Role Moving Forward
This Saturday's game against Oklahoma State didn't go very well for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. He threw three interceptions in a losing effort.
Not only did Ewers toss multiple interceptions, he struggled mightily with his accuracy. The former five-star recruit completed just 19-of-49 pass attempts.
Despite how poorly Ewers played this weekend, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't ready to make a change at quarterback.
Sarkisian told reporters that Ewers is his starter moving forward, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com.
Prior to this Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State, Ewers was having a nice season at Texas. Last week, he had 172 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a nail-biting win over Iowa State.
While it's tough to just dismiss an awful start, Ewers deserves a chance to redeem himself.
Perhaps the bye week will allow Ewers to make the necessary adjustments before Texas' showdown with Kansas State.