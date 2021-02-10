Steve Sarkisian Shares His Mindset With Nick Saban, Alabama

After spending two seasons under Nick Saban at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian made the jump to Texas. We all know the Longhorns’ history, but recently they haven’t been able to play up to their standards. That’s something that Sarkisian is hoping to change.

Sarkisian has always been a well-respected offensive coach. However, his troubles off the field forced him to take a step back and restructure his coaching methods.

Only time will tell if Sarkisian truly learned from his time with Saban, but right now he’s definitely saying all the right things.

During an appearance on 105.3 the Fan’s GBag Nation on Tuesday, Sarkisian talked about his coaching stint in Tuscaloosa as well as his thoughts on Saban.

Additionally, Sarkisian also shared his goals for Texas’ football program. It’s safe to say that he has very high standards.

“My time with coach Saban was tremendous,” Sarkisian said, via Radio.com. “He’s a great mentor of mine. He’s a tremendous coach. He’s a tremendous leader. Obviously, we’re different people, with different niches. He’s a defensive guy, I’m an offensive guy, and the idea is that, hopefully, we are going into the same living room back-to-back nights competing for the same players off the field.

“And then the goal is that at the end of the college football season, we are competing on the field in the playoff because that’s the standard here. And I know that’s the standard at Alabama, and we should be going toe-to-toe on a daily basis with recruits, and we should be going toe-to-toe on the field every season”

This is the type of mentality a coach needs to have if they’re going to be the leader of the Longhorns.

It could take a few years before Texas can actually go head-to-head with Alabama, but Sarkisian’s mindset should have the fan base in Austin amped up.