The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Steve Sarkisian Reportedly Finalizes Big Hire At Texas

Steve Sarkisian as an Alabama assistant.TUSCALOOSA, AL - APRIL 13: Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian looks on during the team's A-Day Spring Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 13, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Less than 48 hours after winning a national championship at Alabama, the Steve Sarkisian era is fully underway at the University of Texas.

Sarkisian arrived in Austin on Tuesday and he’s starting to fully build out his new program.

According to a report from ESPN’s Ian Fitzsimmons, the Longhorns’ new head coach has reportedly made a big addition to his staff.

Fitzsimmons is reporting that Sarkisian is hiring Alabama offensive line coach Kyle Flood. The now-former Crimson Tide assistant coach will reportedly arrive in Austin on Thursday.

“Alabama’s OL coach, Kyle Flood is leaving Tuscaloosa to join Steve Sarkisian at the University of Texas. He will be in Austin tomorrow. He was the architect of some of the best offensive lines in CFB since he arrived at The Capstone,” he reports.

“Coach Flood will have the title of Offensive Coordinator/ Offensive Line coach.”

Flood, 49, had been the offensive line coach at Alabama for two seasons. He was previously the head coach at Rutgers from 2012-15 and served as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.