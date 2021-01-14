Key Alabama Assistant Reportedly Joining Steve Sarkisian At Texas

Steve Sarkisian is building out his Texas football staff, and it has been reported that he’s looking to bring along some of his Alabama colleagues. It looks like a pretty significant one is in the fold, in ‘Bama special teams coordinator Jeff Banks.

Banks has been on Nick Saban’s staff since 2018, coaching special teams and tight ends. He’s set to have the same jobs at Texas, and will be adding the assistant head coach title.

Banks gives Sarkisian, who is very much an outsider taking over the Longhorns, some serious experience in the state. From 2013-17, he coached tight end and special teams under Kevin Sumlin at Texas A&M, taking over as interim head coach after Sumlin was fired at the end of the season. He also coached at UTEP from 2004-11.

He’ll follow both Steve Sarkisian and Alabama offensive line coach Kyle Flood to Austin. Flood, who has coached offensive line at Alabama since 2019, followed Sark to the Crimson Tide from the Atlanta Falcons. He will be the offensive coordinator/OL coach at Texas, though Sarkisian is expected to call plays.

If the powers that be with Texas football were hoping to get a distinct Alabama feel for the Longhorns, it appears that will be the case. Of course, being able to dominate recruiting in the state, where numerous outside programs have made serious inroads, is also vital. Banks helps bring some continuity for Sarkisian, and that vital Texas experience.

In between his stints at UTEP and A&M, Banks spent a year coaching running backs and special teams at Virginia. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Washington State in 1998, working with kickers. He jumped over to Idaho State, coaching running backs and special teams from 2000-03.

Banks was a punter at Washington State from 1996-97.

