Steve Sarkisian Shares Update On Texas QB Competition After Spring Practice

Texas football wrapped up its first spring practice of the Steve Sarkisian era this past Saturday with the annual Orange-White spring game. Although the Longhorns might’ve learned a few things about their personnel over the past few weeks, their quarterback position remains up in the air headed into the summer.

Junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card have emerged as the two main competitors to take over for four-year starter Sam Ehlinger in 2021.

With the spring season all wrapped up, Sarkisian was able to give an update on how the process of choosing a No. 1 quarterback is going.

“I thought the competition went well,” Sarkisian said Monday on ESPN’s College Football Live, per 247Sports. “Clearly, we’re installing a new scheme for these guys. And so, Casey Thompson, who’s been in the program, really had a great second half of the Alamo Bowl. I thought he’s had a nice spring of just kind of stepping up within the system. And then Hudson Card is a redshirt freshman, really, who I thought has shown a lot of development as well.”

Although he was complimentary of both quarterbacks, Sarkisian was adamant that Texas isn’t ready to name a starter.

“We’re not ready to make a decision at that position,” the former Alabama offensive coordinator said. “I think it’s going to take us a little bit of time here throughout the summer and into the fall camp. But I like the progress these guys are making, that running a new system for them.”

Both quarterbacks put up similar numbers during this weekend’s spring game, but Thompson might have the slight advantage based on his college experience. The former four-star recruit out of Oklahoma has appeared in seven games over the last two seasons and completed 20 of his 29 passes for 309 yards and six touchdowns. He threw four of those scores in Texas’ blowout win over Colorado in last year’s Alamo Bowl.

Meanwhile, Card has just attempted three passes at the collegiate level. However, he was a high-four-star recruit, according to 247Sports and could win the job based on his ability to run the football.

With over four months to go until the start of the 2021 season, Sarkisian still has plenty of time to pick a starter, so a decision likely won’t come for a while.