Steve Sarkisian Was Asked About The Viral Monkey News

If you’re a college football fan who spends a lot of time online, you’ve probably heard about the insane reported story involving the girlfriend of a University of Texas football coach, her pet monkey and the child it allegedly bit.

On Monday night, a rumor asserting that Texas special teams coach Jeff Banks’ girlfriend’s monkey attacked a child on Halloween. Banks’ girlfriend would later take to Twitter to defend herself and say there was no attack, though she did appear to confirm something happened.

As of Wednesday, Austin Animal Services was reportedly looking into the alleged incident. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about the situation today and declined comment, calling it a “personal matter.”

Sarkisian went on to insist the issue was not a distraction for his team.

Sark passes when asked about the monkey story involving an assistant coach. Says that's a personal matter. Does not discuss personal matters in public. "Not a distraction at all." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 4, 2021

In a week full of unsavory sports stories, this one is just flat-out bizarre. Texas football has a had tough run the last couple of seasons, but no one could have foreseen this.

Additionally, Sarkisian reportedly had a “heated exchange” with wide receiver Joshua Moore during Wednesday’s practice. The Longorns don’t exactly seem to be operating on steady ground ahead of this Saturday’s game against Iowa State.

Texas has lost three games in a row and is only 4-4 on the season. The Longhorns must do no worse than split their final four contests in order to qualify for a bowl game.