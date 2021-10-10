Look: Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Reacts To Crushing Loss

Steve Sarkisian got his first chance to coach in a Red River Rivalry game this weekend, as his No. 21 Texas Longhorns took on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go as planned for the first year head coach.

Despite jumping out to a first half lead that at one point stretched to three touchdowns, Sarkisian’s Longhorns stumbled in the fourth quarter and allowed the Sooners to come all the way back. Oklahoma went ahead by a touchdown with just over seven minutes to play and again with just three seconds on the clock to eke out a 55-48 win.

The Texas offense was nothing to scoff about on Saturday, but Sarkisian’s defense left plenty to be desired with their performance in the important rivalry game. The Longhorns gave up 662 total yards of offense to the Sooners and were ultimately undone by allowing Oklahoma to score 24 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Sarkisian will walk away from this weekend feeling like he missed out on a major opportunity, but with plenty of reason for optimism. That sentiment was echoed on Saturday evening by none other than his wife, Loreal.

Loreal Sarkisian took to Twitter to send out a hopeful message to the Longhorns after a daring performance against the Sooners.

“Tough loss for us all but I’m so proud of our guys and their Fight today! We still have ball to play so back to work we go! I’m with my guys always! Love them so much!” Loreal wrote on Twitter.

Tough loss for us all but I’m so proud of our guys and their Fight today! We still have ball to play so back to work we go! I’m with my guys always! Love them so much! #MamaSark #ALLGasNoBreaks #NoMatterWhat #HookEm 🤘🏾🧡 pic.twitter.com/E1EQBbP5wW — Loreal Sarkisian (@LorealSarkisian) October 9, 2021

Texas dropped to 4-2 with the loss, but should be well-positioned to win most of its games in the latter half of the regular season. Next weekend will be a test against Oklahoma State, but if the Longhorns can play four complete quarters, they should have a chance to pull off the upset.