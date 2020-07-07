Texas AD Releases A Statement On The Red River Showdown

The State Fair of Texas has been cancelled this year. Will that have any direct impact on the Red River Showdown?

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the NCAA think twice about college football’s 2020 season. The logistics of the season are an absolute mess, as of this moment. The wide landscape of the sport simply isn’t prepared to make a unilateral decision on the season.

By all accounts, college football will be played this year. But it’s unclear what exactly it will look like. The Red River Showdown is one of many classic rivalry games that could be in trouble thanks to the pandemic.

The State Fair of Texas has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Given its connection to the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl, the classic rivalry matchup could be in jeopardy. But Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced on Tuesday the program is still planning on playing Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl this season.

“Though we certainly respect and understand the decision of the folks in Dallas on the cancellation of this year’s State Fair of Texas, we fully anticipate that our annual Red River Showdown with Oklahoma will be played in the Cotton Bowl and are continuing to prepare for that,” Del Conte released in a statement.

Take a look at the Texas AD’s full statement regarding the Red River Showdown below.

Full statement from Texas AD Chris Del Conte on Texas-OU. pic.twitter.com/YGw0RwVcsP — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) July 7, 2020

Texas and Oklahoma will continue to “monitor the situation closely” as the season gets closer.