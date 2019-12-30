Texas Announces 2 Players Have Been Sent Home From Alamo Bowl

Texas isn’t “back” just yet. And the program’s current trajectory indicates the Longhorns won’t be anytime soon. But Tom Herman knows just how important the team’s upcoming Alamo Bowl game is.

The Longhorns are gearing up to face Utah, the Pac-12 runner-up, on Tuesday night. The Utes had a much better year than Texas. But Herman’s squad is riddled with elite prospects – on paper, the Longhorns have the talent advantage.

But they’ll will be lacking defensive depth on Wednesday. Texas has announced it will be without two of its freshman linebackers for Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl. David Gbenda and Byron Vaughns “have been sent home for a violation of team rules.”

Texas announces Freshman LB’s David Gbenda and Byron Vaughns will not play in Alamo Bowl and have been sent home for violation of team rules. @KXAN_News — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) December 30, 2019

Neither player is a starter for the Texas defense. But both made significant contributions throughout the 2019 season. The Longhorns now have minimal depth at the linebacker position.

This shouldn’t have a huge impact on Wednesday’s contest. But it’s important to note the Utes rely on a heavy rushing attack led by RB Zack Moss.

If the Alamo Bowl goes down to the wire, Texas could be in some trouble on the defensive side of the ball. It’ll be interesting to see how Texas adjusts to being down two linebackers.

Texas-Utah kicks off this Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.