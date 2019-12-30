The Spun

Texas Announces 2 Players Have Been Sent Home From Alamo Bowl

Tom Herman on the sideline during Texas' game against Iowa StateAMES, IA - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns coaches during pregame warm ups at Jack Trice Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 23-21 over the Texas Longhorns. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Texas isn’t “back” just yet. And the program’s current trajectory indicates the Longhorns won’t be anytime soon. But Tom Herman knows just how important the team’s upcoming Alamo Bowl game is.

The Longhorns are gearing up to face Utah, the Pac-12 runner-up, on Tuesday night. The Utes had a much better year than Texas. But Herman’s squad is riddled with elite prospects – on paper, the Longhorns have the talent advantage.

But they’ll will be lacking defensive depth on Wednesday. Texas has announced it will be without two of its freshman linebackers for Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl. David Gbenda and Byron Vaughns “have been sent home for a violation of team rules.”

Neither player is a starter for the Texas defense. But both made significant contributions throughout the 2019 season. The Longhorns now have minimal depth at the linebacker position.

This shouldn’t have a huge impact on Wednesday’s contest. But it’s important to note the Utes rely on a heavy rushing attack led by RB Zack Moss.

If the Alamo Bowl goes down to the wire, Texas could be in some trouble on the defensive side of the ball. It’ll be interesting to see how Texas adjusts to being down two linebackers.

Texas-Utah kicks off this Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.


