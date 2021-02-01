Texas Announces Hiring Of Vince Young To Official Athletics Job

Texas football legend Vince Young is returning to Austin after landing a gig in the Longhorns’ athletics department.

Young, who heroically led Texas to the BCS National Championship victory over USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl, has joined the Texas’ athletics department.

The Longhorns’ legend will serve as a special assistant to UT athletic director Chris Del Conte, per multiple reports.

Young will try and reestablish his connection to Texas athletics in his newest role.

This isn’t the first time Vince Young has worked for Texas’ athletics department.

He served in what was described as a “part-time developmental gig” in 2019. Texas reportedly fired him for unexcused absences and a lack of enthusiasm surrounding the position.

Young’s first stint with the Longhorns in a professional capacity didn’t pan out. Perhaps a second chance will bring the intended results.

The Longhorns’ football program underwent an entire regime change this off-season. Tom Herman is out. Former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is in to replace him.

Sarkisian was brilliant with the Crimson Tide last season. He made great use of Alabama’s offensive weapons en route to the Tide’s 2021 championship win over Ohio State.

Sarkisian will now try and revitalize a Texas football program in desperate need of life. We’ll find out later this year if he’s the man for the job.

