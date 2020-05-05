Texas Athletic Director Comments On Scheduling Texas A&M

On Tuesday, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte addressed the potential of re-starting the team’s rivalry game with Texas A&M.

Over the past few years, Texas and Texas A&M athletic directors have been asked the same question. When will the rivalry start back up? Well, Del Conte made it clear he reached out to the Aggies a few years ago.

However, Texas A&M didn’t have any openings in the schedule for the Longhorns. On Tuesday, Del Conte’s comments made it seem like he’s in favor of finding a way for the rivalry game to return.

“As far as playing A&M, and I will tell you this, I was not here and I don’t have the history and the angst of what transpired, but those type of games that make you visceral hate each other, are what makes college football, great, great,” Del Conte said via Saturday Down South.

Here’s more from his conversation:

“And I do believe the game should be played. I really do. Not because of history but I know Alabama didn’t play Auburn for 40 years. Can you imagine that playing the Iron Bowl? Makes no sense. “But it is what it is, right? And you have politics involved, you have hurt feelings, you have all kinds of things.”

Del Conte clearly wants the rivalry game to return, but it doesn’t sound like the two schools are anywhere near an agreement.

Longhorns fans have had bragging rights for nearly a decade over the Aggies. Texas won the last contest between the two teams before Texas A&M left for the SEC.