Texas Athletics Announces Major Honor For Kevin Durant

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant only played one season for the Texas Longhorns, but his impact was profound enough to secure a place in the school's athletic Hall of Fame.

Texas announced its 11-person Hall of Honor class for 2022, with Durant being one of the inductees. He and his constituents will be celebrated during a ceremony on Friday, September 16.

The new Hall members will also be recognized during the Texas home football game against UTSA on September 17.

Durant is one of six men entering the Hall of Honor this year, along with former UT football All-American Sam Acho and fellow men's basketball alum Ovie Dotson, among others.

During the 2006-07 season, his only one at UT, Durant earned first-team All-Big 12 and unanimous All-American honors. He was also the unanimous National Player of the Year.

His No. 35 has already been retired by the university, and now he will have a chance to be immortalized in the Hall of Honor.