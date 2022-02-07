The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Texas Could Reportedly Hire Longtime College Football Head Coach

David Cutcliffe high fives fans after Duke win.WACO, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Duke Blue Devils head coach David Cutcliffe celebrates with fans after defeating the Baylor Bears during a football game at McLane Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

After their lackluster first season under Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns are working to add some reinforcements to their coaching staff. And they might be bringing in one of college football’s most experienced offensive minds.

According to 247Sports, there is “a good possibility” that Texas add David Cutcliffe to the organization in an “off-field capacity.” Cutcliffe recently retired as head coach at Duke after 14 seasons with the Blue Devils.

There aren’t many coaches out there with Cutcliffe’s level of experience. He has 40 years of college coaching experience and has turned more than a half dozen of his quarterbacks into NFL players.

The Manning brothers are two of Cutcliffe’s most famous pupils. But he’s also turned players like Heath Shuler, Tee Martin, Erik Ainge and Daniel Jones into college stars.

Of course, David Cutcliffe’s quarterback development skills could, in theory, be a dangling carrot for another quarterback the Texas Longhorns are eyeing: Arch Manning.

Arch is the top rated quarterback in the Class of 2023. Given the absurd lengths some teams are taking to try and recruit him, hiring Cutcliffe for that exact purpose wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

If nothing else, Cutcliffe can at least give the Longhorns some added knowledge and experience in the QB room. With last year’s starter Casey Thompson off to Nebraska, there will be some competition at quarterback this spring.

Would David Cutcliffe be a good hire for Texas?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.