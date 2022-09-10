Texas Defense Getting Crushed For 1 Terrible Play vs. Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns on the sidelines during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Longhorns 21-40. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After holding Alabama to a field goal on the opening drive of the game, Texas' defense folded on the next possession.

On the very first play of Alabama's second drive, running back Jase McClellan broke through for an 81-yard touchdown run.

McClellan managed to get from Alabama's 19-yard line all the way to the end zone without being touched.

It wasn't a good possession for Steve Sarkisian's defense, that's for sure.

College football fans blasted the Longhorns for giving up a back-breaking play like this.

"Texas' front just collapses at the point of attack," one fan tweeted.

"Texas always blaming everyone else but themselves," another fan wrote.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they responded with a touchdown drive of their own. The bad news, however, is that starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is currently in the locker room with an undisclosed injury.

Hudson Card will operate Texas' offense while Ewers gets evaluated.