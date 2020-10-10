Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Texas Fan Who Went Viral

A Texas Longhorns fan went viral at the end of this afternoon’s heartbreaking loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Texas lost to Oklahoma, 53-45, in quadruple overtime on Saturday afternoon. This is the second loss of the season for Tom Herman’s program.

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger finishes his Red River Showdown career with a tough loss.

“Absolutely crushed that we didn’t do enough to win and help him finish his career in this game the way he should’ve,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said of Ehlinger.

Herman is far from the only one who’s crushed today. Texas fans are devastated and many are fed up with the state of the program.

One Longhorns fan went viral in the moments after the loss. FOX’s cameras panned to two fans in the stands, with one of them quickly giving the finger.

Few moments sum up the state of everyone’s collective 2020 mind than this one:

While not everyone is a Texas Longhorns fan, everyone can relate to just wanting to flick off the world after everything that has happened in 2020.

Hopefully this Texas Longhorns fan (and the rest of us) can recover nicely heading into the final months of the year.

And here’s to 2021 being much, much better.