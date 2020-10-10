Texas Fans Are Furious With Tom Herman After Today’s Loss

Tom Herman’s seat continues to warm.

Texas fell to Oklahoma on Saturday in a wild, multi-overtime game that featured a bunch of big plays (and a bunch of bad ones).

Losing to the Sooners isn’t terrible in a vacuum, but taking everything into account, it’s a pretty bad loss today. Oklahoma played two different quarterbacks, compared to Texas, which boasts a senior in Sam Ehlinger. The Sooners are young and clearly going through a rebuilding year; Texas, meanwhile, was supposed to contend for the College Football Playoff.

Now, Texas has dropped to 2-2 on the season. Barring an absolutely insane finish to the 2020 season, the Longhorns are out of the College Football Playoff picture.

Texas fans are pretty fed up with Herman, who was supposed to bring the Longhorns’ program back to national prominence. Instead, the Longhorns are losing several games a season.

Charlie Strong was fired from Texas after three years, going 1-2 against Oklahoma. Tom Herman, in Year 4 at Texas, is now 1-4 against Oklahoma. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 10, 2020

tom herman had a hot streak of a year and a half and parlayed it into ruining weekends for me. smh. — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 10, 2020

That was a young, bad Oklahoma team that played poorly and still beat Texas. — Will Cain (@willcain) October 10, 2020

One Texas Longhorns fan seemed to sum up the fan base’s overall thoughts better than everyone else immediately following the loss:

Yeah, that about sums things up at 2-2 on the season following a heartbreaking loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Texas now has two weeks off before returning to the field. The Longhorns are set to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 24.