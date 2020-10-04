Texas Fans Floating Huge Name To Replace Tom Herman

Year 4 of the Tom Herman era in Austin, Texas was supposed to be different. The Longhorns entered the season ranked inside the top 10 as a Big 12 frontrunner and College Football Playoff contender. After Oklahoma’s loss last week, Texas was the clear team to beat in the conference.

But another year, another letdown for the Longhorns’ program.

Texas, the No. 9 team in the country, was upset by TCU on Saturday. The Longhorns now face an uphill battle to accomplish their preseason goals.

Herman is not going to be fired in the middle of the season, but plenty of Longhorns fans appear to be ready to pull the plug. They’re floating a big name as a potential replacement, too.

Would Urban Meyer have interest in taking over the Texas program?

If I’m Chris Del Conte, I’m starting to think about what it’s gonna take to get Saban or Urban Meyer in Austin. We have to stop entrusting the pride and winning tradition of the Texas Longhorns to people who can’t get the job done. — James (@JDWWJR) October 3, 2020

You don’t make $5M per season to lose at TCU in your fourth year. You just don’t. — Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) October 3, 2020

Texas board has a 122 post rolling about how Tom Herman needs to be fired..Some people even saying basically tounge and cheek give Urban Meyer his own oil wells to come and bring Texas back. https://t.co/DkEfpmFOaA — jbook™ (@jbook37) October 3, 2020

Meyer discussed the Texas football program on Saturday, saying he believes the Longhorns have two problems.

“You look at a school like Alabama, Ohio State — top-10 classes, but they have 32 first-round draft picks and Ohio State, 18, respectively. Now, Texas with three. So that’s the what,” Meyer said on FOX.

“Let’s talk about the why. Here is the why. There’s two reasons — No. 1, evaluation. You have to really, thoroughly go back and say, ‘Are we evaluating the right way in our program?’ But here’s where I want to spend a second talking about, development. Once they get on your campus, you have to develop them. And when I say development, it’s weight room, it’s training room, it’s nutritionists — it might even be a sports psychologist — and then, of course, it’s going to be the assistant coaches.

“So the what is yeah, they haven’t had many players drafted. That’s fine. The average viewer can say, ‘OK, that’s the what.’ But let’s dig deep, lift up the hood and say why — it’s evaluation process and it’s development of the player. If the NFL Draft doesn’t start showing more Texas Longhorn players every spring, it’s going to be the same old story.”

Ultimately, this is still Tom Herman’s job, but the Longhorns need to rebound in a hurry. Texas is set to face Oklahoma next Saturday.