Texas Fans Floating Huge Name To Replace Tom Herman

Tom Herman on the sideline during Texas' game against Iowa StateAMES, IA - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns coaches during pregame warm ups at Jack Trice Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 23-21 over the Texas Longhorns. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Year 4 of the Tom Herman era in Austin, Texas was supposed to be different. The Longhorns entered the season ranked inside the top 10 as a Big 12 frontrunner and College Football Playoff contender. After Oklahoma’s loss last week, Texas was the clear team to beat in the conference.

But another year, another letdown for the Longhorns’ program.

Texas, the No. 9 team in the country, was upset by TCU on Saturday. The Longhorns now face an uphill battle to accomplish their preseason goals.

Herman is not going to be fired in the middle of the season, but plenty of Longhorns fans appear to be ready to pull the plug. They’re floating a big name as a potential replacement, too.

Would Urban Meyer have interest in taking over the Texas program?

Meyer discussed the Texas football program on Saturday, saying he believes the Longhorns have two problems.

“You look at a school like Alabama, Ohio State — top-10 classes, but they have 32 first-round draft picks and Ohio State, 18, respectively. Now, Texas with three. So that’s the what,” Meyer said on FOX.

“Let’s talk about the why. Here is the why. There’s two reasons — No. 1, evaluation. You have to really, thoroughly go back and say, ‘Are we evaluating the right way in our program?’ But here’s where I want to spend a second talking about, development. Once they get on your campus, you have to develop them. And when I say development, it’s weight room, it’s training room, it’s nutritionists — it might even be a sports psychologist — and then, of course, it’s going to be the assistant coaches.

“So the what is yeah, they haven’t had many players drafted. That’s fine. The average viewer can say, ‘OK, that’s the what.’ But let’s dig deep, lift up the hood and say why — it’s evaluation process and it’s development of the player. If the NFL Draft doesn’t start showing more Texas Longhorn players every spring, it’s going to be the same old story.”

Ultimately, this is still Tom Herman’s job, but the Longhorns need to rebound in a hurry. Texas is set to face Oklahoma next Saturday.


