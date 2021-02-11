Texas Football Releases Its Complete 2021 Schedule

The Steve Sarkisian era of Texas Longhorn football officially has its start date as the team announced its 2021 schedule today.

With the mantra “#AllGasNoBrakes,” the Longhorns released their schedule for the upcoming season. As usual, they will play their nine Big 12 rivals with three non-conference games.

Texas will start the season with a home game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Then they take to the road the following week for a Power Five showdown with Arkansas.

After a home game against Rice, Texas’ Big 12 slate begins with a home game against Texas Tech, followed by a road game against TCU. October 9 will be the Red River Showdown against arch-rival Oklahoma.

Here is the full Texas 2021 schedule (all times and channels are TBD):

September 4 – vs Louisiana-Lafayette

September 11 – at Arkansas

September 18 – vs Rice

September 25 – vs Texas Tech

October 2 – at TCU

October 9 – vs Oklahoma (Red River Showdown, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas)

October 16 – vs Oklahoma State

October 30 – at Baylor

November 6 – at Iowa State

November 13 – vs Kansas

November 20 – at West Virginia

November 27 – vs Kansas State

Lock it in. Your 2021 Texas Longhorns Football Schedule. 🤘#AllGasNoBrakes pic.twitter.com/GLDKm7LYUO — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 11, 2021

Texas went 7-3 in 2020, falling out of Big 12 contention early in the year with losses to TCU and Oklahoma. Despite finishing the season strong with a win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, head coach Tom Herman was fired.

Steve Sarkisian will now take over his first head coaching job since 2015. He has spent the last five years split between Alabama and the Atlanta Falcons.

Texas wants to get back into national title contention right away. They have not won the Big 12 since 2009, let alone gotten into the College Football Playoff.

Will Sarkisian be the man to bring them back? And can he do it in Year One?