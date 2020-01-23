Texas Football Adds 3 Games To Future Schedules

Texas football had a disappointing 2019 season, going just 8-5 and settling for a win in the Alamo Bowl after preseason national title hype. But as always the Longhorns are looking forward to the future, and they’re making some new additions to their schedule for the next few years.

According to FBSchedules.com, the Longhorns are adding three home games to their future football schedules. All three games will be contested in a September against various Group of Five teams.

Here are the three games:

September 3, 2022: vs. Louisiana-Monroe September 16, 2023: vs. Wyoming September 5, 2026: vs. Texas State

Louisiana-Monroe have played the Longhorns only once. They were on the losing end of a 59-20 blowout in Austin back in 2009.

The Wyoming Cowboys have played the Longhorns several times, most recently in 2012. But in five meetings, Wyoming has gone 0-5, with every loss coming by double digits.

Texas State will return to Austin for the first time in over 70 years. The Bobcats lost 36-0 in 1930.

It shouldn’t be too shocking to see Texas adding some seemingly-easier opponents to future schedules. Given that losses appear to have a greater impact on getting into the College Football Playoff than wins over tough opponents, the Longhorns probably won’t be the only team sending out mass invites to the Group of Five in the years to come.

As for 2020, Texas’ non-conference opponents will be USF, at LSU, and UTEP.

Who would you like to see Texas play in a future non-conference game?