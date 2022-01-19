Texas Football Officially Announces Major Transfer Addition

Texas football officially added a major transfer to its roster this week. welcoming in former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley.

Billingsley visited Texas over the weekend and announced he was joining the Longhorns on Sunday. Texas themselves confirmed the addition on Twitter today.

Billingsley will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Austin.

Jahleel Billingsley is a Longhorn! Welcome to the family @JahleelKnowsss 🤘 pic.twitter.com/uLMyemjGLC — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 19, 2022

After a 2020 season which saw him register eight receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown in Alabama’s final three games (SEC Championship and two College Football Playoff contests), Billingsley entered 2021 with high expectations.

However, he began the season in Nick Saban’s doghouse, and struggled to find his way out. Billingsley finished the season with 17 receptions for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

Fortunately, he’ll have an opportunity to start fresh with the Longhorns, where he will reunite with head coach Steve Sarkisian, his onetime offensive coordinator at Alabama.