Former 4-Star Texas DB Anthony Cook Enters Transfer Portal

Anthony Cook hdefensive back as had an interesting June. Weeks after saying that he wouldn’t play another snap for Texas, he is reportedly in the transfer portal.

“Due to unfortunate situations I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas,” Cook tweeted earlier this month. “Has nothing to do with anyone or anything. Please respect my decision.”

He went on to delete that tweet, leading some to think that he might reverse that decision. He hasn’t followed it up so far. However, it looks like he’s moving forward with that plan after all.

According to multiple reports, Cook had discussed leaving the program with teammates. Now, Texas reporters including Anwar Richardson is confirming that he’s entering the transfer portal. He is entering his true junior collegiate season.

I can confirm Texas defensive back Anthony Cook is no longer with the program. He intends to enter the transfer portal. Inside Texas was the first to report the story. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) June 23, 2020

247Sports reports that Anthony Cook had discussed leaving the program with his teammates. The site also reports that his Texas coaches expressed some concern after his now-deleted tweet.

“Sources told Horns247 Cook has been concerned about moving to nickel corner and also is working through some personal matters,” the recruiting site has reported.

Cook played in 25 games over his two seasons at Texas, with seven starts. Six of those came during the 2019 season. There was a chance he’d be looking at an expanded role with the Longhorns in 2020, but it doesn’t look like we’ll find out.

Cook was a member of Tom Herman’s 2018 recruiting class. He was the No. 64 overall recruit and the No. 10 cornerback in the class.