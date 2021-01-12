Look: Texas Football Star Is Enjoying Tonight’s Game

Freshman running back Bijan Robinson was a bright spot for Texas football in 2020. He’s pretty pumped about the chance to play in Steve Sarkisian’s offense next year.

Sark is currently coaching his final game as offensive coordinator at Alabama, after accepting the head coaching job at Texas. It is hard to leave on a higher note based on the first half. The Crimson Tide are up 35-17 at the half.

Having Heisman winner DeVonta Smith out wide helps. He has 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns already, and looks on pace to shatter all sorts of records. Najee Harris has been the workhorse at running back all year, and continues to impress as well, with 111 total yards and two scores on 16 total touches.

If the Alabama defense can continue to play well, expect to see plenty more Harris. That kind of volume should be music to Bijan Robinson’s ears. One of the major complaints in the final year of Tom Herman was the lack of touches for his dynamic freshman back.

Someone is enjoying this game. pic.twitter.com/LDQobcJ7pB — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) January 12, 2021

Robinson ran for 703 yards and four touchdowns on just 86 carries this fall, with another 196 yards and two scores on 15 receptions. He carried the ball 10 or more times just five times, topping out at 16 against Iowa State in late November.

In his last two games of the year, he ran nine times for 172 yards and three scores against Kansas State, and then 10 times for 183 yards and a score, with two receiving touchdowns against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. He certainly has the makings of a superstar back, and a major weapon for Steve Sarkisian to work with.

Coaching changes can often be tenuous times for programs, especially with players more open to transferring now than ever before. Based on that Instagram photo, though, Bijan Robinson is more than ready for the Sark era of Texas football to begin.

