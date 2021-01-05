Former Texas football standout Blake Gideon has been in the coaching world since his brief NFL career. He could return to Austin as part of the new staff under Steve Sarkisian.

Like Sark, Gideon is currently in the SEC, serving as special teams coordinator under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. He had the same role at Houston, also coaching safeties, in 2019. Before that, he spent time on staff at Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Western Carolina, and Georgia State, working his way up the ranks through college football.

Gideon started all 52 of his games at Texas, making him one of the all-time leaders in appearances for the Longhorns. He’d go on to play for the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos during a brief two-year NFL career before starting at Florida as a quality control coach in 2014.

According to FootballScoop, Gideon is expected to coach the secondary, with “possible special teams responsibilities.” In 2019, the website named him the “Special Teams Coordinator of the Year” as voted on by his peers, calling him one of the sport’s rising stars. One imagines he’ll relish the ability to help rebuild his alma mater.

SOURCE: #OleMiss STC Blake Gideon is expected to return to #Texas, joining Steve Sarkisian's new staff. The former #UT standout is likely to coach safeties and work with special teams at his alma mater. @zach_barnett first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 5, 2021

Ole Miss finished 80th in the nation in special teams efficiency this season, per ESPN’s SP+ rankings. Obviously, he only had one year to work with that unit.

Steve Sarkisian is a serious outsider to the Longhorns, with the vast majority of his coaching experience either coming out West, where he is from, at USC and Washington, or more recently in the Southeast at Alabama. Adding some serious Texas football flair to his staff is probably a smart move, and by all accounts the 31-year old Blake Gideon has earned this kind of opportunity regardless of it being his alma mater.

It has been rumored that Will Muschamp, a former defensive coordinator under Mack Brown at Texas, could return in that role.