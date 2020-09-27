Tom Herman Reveals What Sam Ehlinger Said Late In Fourth Quarter

Texas football got a true scare today, from a Texas Tech team that isn’t expected to be a major contender in the Big 12, and struggled to beat FCS Houston Baptist earlier this year. Sam Ehlinger remains a major weapon, who you never want to leave an opening.

The Red Raiders did just that today. With just 3:13 left in the game, Texas Tech’s SaRodorick Thompson broke a 75-yard touchdown to put the team up 56-41. Normally, you’d expect that to be a big enough lead just three-plus minutes left, but this game was an extremely Big 12 affair.

On the ensuing possession, Ehlinger led the Longhorns down the field on a four-play, 59 yard drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown throw to Brennan Eagles. The team then recovered an onside kick from Cameron Dicker to retain possession, down one score with 2:39 to play.

Six plays and 42-yards later, Ehlinger found Joshua Moore on an 18-yard touchdown strike. He then knotted things up at 56, finding Eagles for a two-point conversion. Texas Tech couldn’t do anything with the final 40 seconds, and the game went to overtime. After the game, Tom Herman said that Ehlinger told him that Texas Tech “left us too much time.” That proved true.

Down by more than two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, Tom Herman said Sam Ehlinger looked at him and said, "They left us too much time." — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 27, 2020

Ehlinger found Moore once again on the third play of overtime to go up 63-56 after a Dicker extra point. Texas Tech could not answer, with Alan Bowman throwing three incompletions after a four-yard rushing loss on its drive, handing Texas football the win.

It certainly doesn’t look like Texas is “back,” as Ehlinger proclaimed after the Sugar Bowl two years ago. They’re happy with the win though, after watching Oklahoma drop its second game in as many years to Kansas State. They’re having more fun afternoons than Patrick Mahomes as well, who was very upset after watching his alma mater blow that late 15-point lead.

Sam Ehlinger was 27-of-40 on the day, for 262 yards, five touchdowns, and a pick. He also ran for 69 yards and a score, giving him six total on the day.

The Longhorns are scheduled to host TCU next Saturday.

