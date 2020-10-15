Repor: Texas Had Big Meeting About ‘Eyes Of Texas’ Controversy

The biggest controversy gripping Texas football this week may not be the four-overtime loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, but what happened after the game. As “The Eyes of Texas,” the program’s beloved song, played after the game, quarterback Sam Ehlinger was one of the only players to stay on the field as is customary.

Obviously Texas fans are upset about the loss, especially with Oklahoma having a down season, and coming off of a loss to TCU. If there was a year that another team can win the Big 12, this is it. The Longhorns seem to be ceding that opportunity to the likes of Oklahoma State or Iowa State.

The Longhorns players’ decision to vacate the field for “The Eyes of Texas” might have people even more angry. Of course, it comes months after the song’s role within the program came into question, as many college football programs grapple with the social justice causes furthered following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others at the hands of police earlier this year.

There are serious racist elements in the song’s history, including blackface minstrel show performances by performers decades ago. Over the summer, a large group of Texas students, including some Black Longhorns athletes, met with UT president Jay Hartzell to discuss replacing the song with something else, due to the racial undertones. That doesn’t appear to be in the cards. Tom Herman, who is under fire already for his performance as head coach, tried to split the difference on this issue, saying that players who were uncomfortable with the song certainly don’t have to sing it after games, but on Wednesday night Hartzell and athletic director Chris Del Conte told the team that is expected to remain on the field after games while it is played.

Multiple sources confirmed that UT president Jay Hartzell, AD Chris Del Conte and head football coach Tom Herman met with the football team last night about The Eyes of Texas controversy. It was conveyed to the players that they will be expected to stand during the school song. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) October 15, 2020

“I have had many conversations with our head coaches outlining my expectations that our teams show appreciation for our university, fans, and supporters by standing together as a unified group for ‘The Eyes,’ while we work through this issue,” Del Conte said in a weekly message about the state of athletics, per ESPN. It is unclear if there will be repercussions for any player who decides to leave the field.

Among those who raised issues with the song this offseason is team captain Caden Sterns, so this definitely isn’t an isolated issue. It is also hard to separate this from both Herman’s dwindling status with the program, at just 27-17 through three-plus years at Texas. He was much more open to players handling this how they see fit during the offseason, but at 2-2 with back-to-back losses, that appears to now be untenable.

Satiating Texas football donors may also be a concern, though others reject that idea. Per 247Sports:

Sources said reports of some $25 million in UT athletics facility upgrade pledges drying up are false. “We’re in close contact with our donors,” the source in the UT Tower told Horns247. “And Chris (Del Conte) does an exhaustive job of responding and communicating with all Texas fans and boosters. He holds town hall meetings to explain everything going on. He’s totally transparent, and it’s appreciated.”

According to one of the quoted sources in the 247 report, one of the biggest concerns for those at Texas, is that “The Eyes of Texas” controversy made it seem as if the team is divided, an idea that they say is false. Even so, making players who are clearly uncomfortable with the history of the song pay homage to it after games feels like a desperation move for a program that is teetering right now.

Texas football is off this weekend. Their next game is slated for Oct. 24 against Baylor at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

