Texas Football Fans Are Furious With Today's Refs

Texas is on the brink of upsetting No. 1 Alabama, but that's not stopping fans from complaining about the refs.

Alabama has been flagged over 15 times in this one, but it appears the refs have missed about five or six calls. That includes a non-facemask call in a critical third-down situation in the fourth quarter.

"What is happening?! The refs are on Alabama payroll. Texas settles for a field goal after this face mask non-call. Zebras keeping it a one score game," a fan said.

Fans aren't happy the refs are keeping Alabama in this one.

"What a brutal call by the refs there at a critical moment. Bryce Young was NOT even down there. Should be 12-10 now Texas with the ball coming their way," said Bruce Feldman.

"Bama and the refs definitely on the same pay roll," wrote McKenzie Milton.

"These refs are absolute game wreckers. Good grief," said RJ Young.

"These refs are having a really, really bad day," said Danny Kanell.

The refs might be the only reason this isn't a two-score game right now.

Catch the finish on FOX.