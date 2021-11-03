On Monday night, internet rumor involving a Texas football assistant and his girlfriend’s monkey attacking a trick-or-treater surfaced. Now, local officials in Austin are investigating the matter.

Special teams coach Jeff Banks is in his first year at Texas, joining Steve Sarkisian on the move from Alabama. Evidently, he brought along his girlfriend, Danielle Thomas, and her pet monkey.

News surfaced, via a Texas A&M fan on Twitter naturally, that Thomas’ monkey “attacked and seriously hurt a young Trick-or-Treater” on Halloween night. The story seemed too ludicrous to be true, until Thomas herself hopped on Twitter to defend her pet, saying “no one was viciously attack,” and that “the kid did not have permission to be on the other side of my property.”

According to the Austin American-Statesman, she added that she “had a haunted house on one side gated off” and “had no idea (the child) went in my backyard.” She then acknowledged the bite, but said she didn’t know about it “until a doctor of neighborhood told me.” Thomas then deleted her Twitter account. Now, the matter is being investigated by Austin Animal Services.

Austin Animal Services confirmed it's investigating a report of a trick-or-treater being bit by a monkey — which social media posts say is owned by a Texas football coach's girlfriend. https://t.co/cQmBBtNjI9 — Austin Statesman (@statesman) November 2, 2021

So far, the University of Texas and Texas football have declined comment on the matter. The alleged Halloween attack took place one day after the Longhorns’ 31-24 loss to Baylor, which dropped the program to 4-4 with a 2-3 Big 12 record in year one under Sarkisian.

The Longhorns are back on the road this weekend, with a night game at Iowa State on Saturday.

We’ll see if Sarkisian or any other Texas coaches or officials have comment on this bizarre story at some point this week.

[Austin American-Statesman]