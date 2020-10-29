Texas Football Loses Another Major 2022 Commitment

One day after five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced his decommitment from Texas football, the Longhorns lost another key pledge.

Lancaster (Tex.) four-star Phaizon Wilson announced Thursday night that he was decommitting from Texas and reopening his recruitment. Wilson had been committed to the Longhorns for six months.

“I wanna thank the Texas fan base for all the love,” Wilson wrote. “No hard feelings, Texas is great and I love the coaching and the fans but I [don’t] feel Texas is the right fit for me right now and with that being said I will be decommitting from Texas football.”

With Ewers and Wilson both opening things back up, four-star cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau is the only remaining commit in Texas’ 2022 recruiting class.

This fall has not been kind to Texas football and head coach Tom Herman. In addition to losing a pair of games–to TCU and Oklahoma–the Longhorns have now lost two major commits for 2022.

There’s a lot of football left to play this season and a long way to go until signing day for the 2022 class, but Texas should probably try to turn things around sooner rather than later.