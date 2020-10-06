Kirk Herbstreit Has A Telling Comment On The Texas Longhorns

Texas football is not off to the best start to the 2020 season. After a close call against Texas Tech in their second game, the Longhorns were pretty soundly defeated by TCU on Saturday.

Perhaps Saturday’s game shouldn’t have been considered a major shock. TCU has won six of seven games in the series, and seven of nine since joining the Big 12. Tom Herman and Texas now have six losses as a ranked team to unranked opponents since he took over the program, which leads the nation in that timeframe.

Texas football has as much latent potential as any college football program. The team has been completely unable to get into true national contention for about a decade now. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes that the pressure of being “Texas” is getting to its players.

“The culture in Austin and the amount of pressure that’s on that program, I feel like it’s impacting and affecting the team,” Herbstreit said on the latest episode of ESPN’s CFB podcast, via 247. “Not just this year, the last couple of years. I feel like they hear things on Twitter. They hear what people say about their program. I wonder how fragile the team psyche is. Because when things get tough or they get challenge, I know they were close to winning this game and they ended up fumbling late, but it just seems like great teams and teams that believe, they find ways to make a play or two late and they find a way to win the game.”

“Even against LSU they had a chance to compete late into the fourth quarter. They have players. They have a team. They have ability,” Herbstreit added.

“I just think it’s a mindset that’s missing right now. I think it maybe has something to do with, as soon as they lose, guys like the three of us are talking on shows saying, ‘what the hell is wrong with Texas?’ I wonder if that is ultimately impacting them in some kind of negative way collectively.”

Whatever the issue, Texas hasn’t played anywhere near expectations under Herman, with a 27-16 record and 18-11 Big 12 mark since 2017.

[ESPN]