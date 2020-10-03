The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To TCU’s Upset Win vs. Texas

Texas football head coach tom herman watches during the sugar bowlNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns looks on during the second half of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Texas football schadenfreude is strong today. After barely surviving against Texas Tech last week, the Longhorns fell to TCU 33-31 in horrendous fashion.

Trailing most of the early part of the game, Texas took it’s first lead early in the fourth quarter. Sam Ehlinger found Malcolm Epps for a touchdown, and Keontay Ingram ran for the two-point conversion to go up 29-26 with 9:56 left in the game.

The two sides traded punts, and then TCU quarterback Max Duggan took over. After picking up a first down on the ground, he burst through the Longhorns defense with a 26-yard touchdown run on the fifth play of the Horned Frogs’ drive. TCU went up 33-29 with 4:01 left.

Texas wasn’t dead yet though. Ehlinger found Ingram for a long 52 yard pitch and catch, pushing the team all the way down to the TCU 17. A 16-yard Ingram run pushed things to the TCU one-yard line. And then, on first-and-goal from the one yard line, TCU’s Garrett Wallow forced a huge fumble, recovered by the defense.

Texas football had over two minutes to try and get the ball back. It failed.

Taye Barber picked up a first down on the ground for the Frogs. After three stops, TCU took an intentional safety on the final play of the game. The extra two points may have meant a lot to some bettors on the over, but it was just salt in the wound for Texas fans.

There are few teams that the internet loves mocking more than UT. It is having a blast this afternoon.

For those keeping score at home, Texas is definitively not back. The hits keep coming in Austin.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.