College Football World Reacts To TCU’s Upset Win vs. Texas

The Texas football schadenfreude is strong today. After barely surviving against Texas Tech last week, the Longhorns fell to TCU 33-31 in horrendous fashion.

Trailing most of the early part of the game, Texas took it’s first lead early in the fourth quarter. Sam Ehlinger found Malcolm Epps for a touchdown, and Keontay Ingram ran for the two-point conversion to go up 29-26 with 9:56 left in the game.

The two sides traded punts, and then TCU quarterback Max Duggan took over. After picking up a first down on the ground, he burst through the Longhorns defense with a 26-yard touchdown run on the fifth play of the Horned Frogs’ drive. TCU went up 33-29 with 4:01 left.

Texas wasn’t dead yet though. Ehlinger found Ingram for a long 52 yard pitch and catch, pushing the team all the way down to the TCU 17. A 16-yard Ingram run pushed things to the TCU one-yard line. And then, on first-and-goal from the one yard line, TCU’s Garrett Wallow forced a huge fumble, recovered by the defense.

What a finish for TCU as they upset No. 9 Texas for their first win of the season 😤 pic.twitter.com/DuZ8BeUsez — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2020

Texas football had over two minutes to try and get the ball back. It failed.

Taye Barber picked up a first down on the ground for the Frogs. After three stops, TCU took an intentional safety on the final play of the game. The extra two points may have meant a lot to some bettors on the over, but it was just salt in the wound for Texas fans.

There are few teams that the internet loves mocking more than UT. It is having a blast this afternoon.

Texas can't get over the hump pic.twitter.com/gvHdF0Al5k — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2020

2015: Texas is back! (5-7)❌

2016: Texas is back! (6-7)❌

2017: Texas is back! (7-6)❌

2018: Texas is back! (10-4, bowl win)✅

2019: Texas is back! (8-5, bowl win)❌

2020: Texas is back! (loses to 0-1 TCU, who was 5-7 last season)‼️ What’s next for #Texas? pic.twitter.com/UdHzDwAOmB — The Harris Highlights Show (@TheHHShow_) October 3, 2020

Texas’ inability to be back is truly remarkable. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 3, 2020

TCU was invited to the Big 12 in 2012 largely due to TCU lobbying Texas officials to vote yes on an invitation. Since that meeting, TCU has gone 7-2 against Texas. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 3, 2020

If Texas does find itself in the coaching market this offseason, they should look at the young guy over at UNC. That fella knows how to turn around a program — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 3, 2020

For those keeping score at home, Texas is definitively not back. The hits keep coming in Austin.