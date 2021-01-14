Report: Alabama DC Pete Golding Could Leave For Texas

Steve Sarkisian has not been shy about plucking coaches from Nick Saban’s Alabama staff on the way out. The latest name who could be joining him with Texas football: defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

Kyle Flood, Alabama’s offensive line coach over the last two years, was the first big coach that Sark opted to bring to Austin from Tuscaloosa. He followed Sark to Alabama after coaching with him with the Atlanta Falcons. He will be offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Texas, though Sarkisian is set to call plays.

Today, it was reported that Jeff Banks, Alabama’s special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, will also join the Texas staff, adding an assistant head coach title. Now, it looks like Golding may make it three for three in Saban coordinators heading to the Longhorns.

Bobby Burton of Inside Texas reports that Golding is a “prime candidate” for the Texas football job. Unlike Banks and Flood, however, it doesn’t sound like this is quite a done deal yet. Sark is expected to speak with current Texas DC Chris Ash, and Mississippi State’s Zach Arnett has come up for the job.

Alabama’s defense gave up some points under Golding this year, but the efficiency metric rank the group quite highly. ESPN’s SP+ had Alabama’s defense ranked sixth in the country to end the season, a strong showing when paired with the top-ranked offense.

Even the raw numbers are pretty solid. The Crimson Tide defense finished 13th in points allowed per game, and 32nd in yards per game, while playing an all-SEC schedule, and then Notre Dame and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Pete Golding would add some Texas experience to Steve Sarkisian’s staff as well. Before joining the Alabama football staff in 2018, he served as the defensive coordinator at UTSA for two years. He has also coached at Southern Miss, Southeastern Louisiana, Delta State, and Tusculum College.