Former Texas 4-Star Announces He’ll Sit Out Until ‘Changes Are Made’

Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns could be without one of their top defensive players this upcoming season. On Thursday afternoon, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown announced that he’ll be sitting out of team activities for the foreseeable future.

Overshown showed promise in his second year with the Longhorns, totaling 18 tackles, two sacks and an interception. Many analysts have him penciled in as one of the team’s starting linebackers for this fall.

That won’t be the case though as of right now. Overshown made it clear that he will not suit up until Texas acts on the demands the players have made regarding social injustice.

“With that being said, until real action is taken and changes are made I will be sitting out of all team activities,” Overshown said. “I will support my team in whatever they do, but this is something I’m very passionate about and I can not continue to perform for a program that doesn’t show me the same love and support I do for them.”

Here’s the full statement from Overshown:

Until We Are One. pic.twitter.com/OQN7xmjFRd — DeMarvion Overshown (@dee_overshown6) July 2, 2020

Maya Moore has inspired Overshown to take a stand. She put her WNBA career on hold to help Jonathan Irons have his conviction for burglary and assault with a weapon overturned.

Footage emerged this week of Moore greeting Irons outside the prison. It’s an incredible achievement for Moore, and in the process it shows just how much influence athletes can have.

While it’s unknown how long Overshown will actually remain on the sidelines, Texas will have to start hearing out its players. There could be other members of the Longhorns to come forward in the next few days and join this movement.

If student-athletes are going to pour their sweat and tears on the field, the least programs can do is join the fight against racial injustice.