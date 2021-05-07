On Thursday afternoon, the college football world was shocked to learn about the death of a beloved player.

Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns star quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead earlier this afternoon. Austin police confirmed that they found him in a neighborhood near the UT-Austin campus.

The tragic news came just days after the Indianapolis Colts selected his older brother in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. After the heartbreaking news broke, tributes came flying in from all over the football world.

Colts owner Jim Irsay, head coach Frank Reich and others within the Colts organization gave their condolences. On Thursday night, the Texas Football program posted a tribute video for Jake.

Here’s the video.

We love you Jake. 💔🤘 pic.twitter.com/Gj1aaxz1tp — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 7, 2021

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Baker Mayfield, a Texas native, sent his prayers to the Ehlinger family following the tragic news.

“Prayers up for you and your family man, Sam Ehlinger. Extremely sorry for your loss. City of Austin is here for y’all,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Prayers up for you and your family man, @sehlinger3. Extremely sorry for your loss. City of Austin is here for y’all. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) May 6, 2021

Ehlinger followed in his brother’s footsteps, enrolling at Texas in 2019. He turned down several Ivy League schools to attend and play at his hometown school.

Jake Ehlinger redshirted during his first season with the team. He did not appear in a game this past season.

Our thoughts are with the Ehlinger family during this difficult time.