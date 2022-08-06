Texas Football Sets New Record For Season Ticket Sales

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: A view of fans during a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 25, 2010 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Only time will tell if Texas is officially back, but the latest announcement from the university is a strong indication that fans are eager to watch the Longhorns succeed.

Texas announced on social media that it has officially broken its record for all-time season ticket sales.

The previous record for the Longhorns was 63,279 tickets in 2019. That's an impressive mark to beat.

Additionally, Texas revealed that over 7,000 new season tickets have been purchased for Steve Sarkisian's second season with the program.

Texas' home schedule for this upcoming season is loaded with intriguing opponents.

On Sept. 10, Texas will host Alabama in what should be a really fun game. That's easily the school's best non-conference matchup of the year.

Texas will also host Baylor, Iowa State, TCU and West Virginia this season. Big 12 matchups are always considered must-see games for Texas fans.

We'll see if Texas' record-breaking crowd can give Sarkisian's squad an advantage during its home games this fall.