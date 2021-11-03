Report: Steve Sarkisian Had ‘Heated Exchange’ With Texas Player

The status of Joshua Moore, one of the most reliable pass catchers on the Texas football roster, is up in the air after a reported practice incident. According to multiple reports, he and Steve Sarkisian got into a “heated exchange at practice” on Wednesday.

Moore has 22 receptions for 233 yards and three touchdowns on the season so far, appearing in seven of eight games for the Longhorns. He’s third on the team in receiving, after leading the program last year with 30 receptions for 472 yards and nine touchdowns.

He played a big role in the team’s last game, Saturday’s loss to Baylor. Moore caught five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. He also dropped a pair of passes, one of which would have been a touchdown, and another that was intercepted after going through his hands. He also lost a fumble in Bears territory.

Anwar Richardson of Rivals says “Moore’s future with the team is questionable.” This would be a rough mid-season loss for Steve Sarkisian’s offense, days after the team fell to 4-4 on the year.

Ups and downs have defined Sarkisian’s first season as head coach in Austin. After knocking off a ranked Louisiana squad to open the year, 38-18, the Longhorns were blasted by Arkansas 40-21.

Texas rebounded for resounding wins over Rice and Texas Tech, and a one-score victory at TCU, before blowing a huge lead against rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. That has spawned a three game losing streak for the Longhorns, who followed it up by falling to Oklahoma State at home, and Baylor on the road next week.

It won’t get much easier this weekend, as Texas football hits the road to face Iowa State on Saturday night. Right now, it is unclear if Sarkisian and quarterback Casey Thompson will have Joshua Moore available when that game rolls around.

