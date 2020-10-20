A Photographer Is Suing The Owners Of Texas Mascot Bevo

Ahead of Texas football’s win over Georgia at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019, the schools’ two live mascots were brought together by their handlers. That turned out to be a bad idea, with how Bevo reacted.

The famous Longhorn charged the tiny bulldog, knocking over a barrier. In the process, Austin-American Statesman photographer Nick Wagner was injured. Now, he’s seeking damages from the mascot’s owners.

Wagner, who left the paper in May, is seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages from the incident. Per the complaint, “Bevo XV rammed his longhorns twice into Plaintiff’s back causing permanent injury to Plaintiff’s neck and back,” via the Austin-American Statesman.

After the incident, Wagner tweeted photos of the injury sustained after Bevo’s charge. He has since made his Twitter account private, so it is no longer readily available. He also took a photo with Bevo’s trailer, after running into it during a stop for gas on the drive back from the Sugar Bowl.

Wagner can be seen in the video above, wearing a blue vest on a knee taking photos of Uga as Bevo charged through the barriers. From his former employer’s report on his complaint:

The petition states that the defendants failed to take proper safety precautions, used faulty equipment, used faulty tack, failed to post warnings of danger and intentionally exposed Bevo to Uga “knowing it would spook him.” The petition also alleges that the Bakers knew that Bevo’s handlers “were unfit or not competent, but still allowed them to handle Bevo XV and subsequently failed to supervise them.”

Texas football would go on to knock off Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, 28-21. It is the biggest win by the program in recent memory.

