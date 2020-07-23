Tom Herman Comments On The Idea Of Playing Texas A&M

Texas football has not faced rival Texas A&M since the Aggies left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012. Every so often, people float the idea of bringing the rivalry back, but it has never seemed like we’ve gotten particularly close.

Longhorns head coach Tom Herman has continually supported the deal. “I’d love to see the rivalry renewed. Great for college football, great for Texas,” Herman said last summer. “I don’t know what needs to happen, I don’t know what happened in 2011. We need to find a way to get that game started.”

Two years earlier, Herman and then-A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin both expressed hope that a series would be scheduled. The Longhorns coach holds out hope that an agreement can be made. Today, he floated the idea that our current national health crisis, which threatens college football schedules across the country, could help the Longhorns and Aggies come back together.

Per Austin-American Statesman writer Brian Davis, Tom Herman said his program has reached out to Texas A&M in the past. Based on what he’s said, it is heavily implied that the Aggies are the ones dragging their feet on the idea. From Davis:

Herman on playing A&M: "We've reached out to try to play them in the past. It didn't go real well. Maybe this will be the catalyst to make it happen. Desperate times call for desperate measures, right?" — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) July 23, 2020

Herman says that athletic director Chris Del Conte is on board as well, so that his program and their archrival will “be like everybody else in the country.” There are other rivalries that have effectively ended because of conference realignment, but even those that haven’t renewed play yet have had more momentum towards doing so than Texas vs. Texas A&M.

Texas HC Tom Herman’s thoughts on the idea of the #Longhorns renewing rivalry w/#TAMU “I hope some day we can figure out a way to be like everybody else in the country (and renew the rivalry). I know Chris Del Conte feels the same way I do…We’d love to play them, I know that.” — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) July 23, 2020

Jimbo Fisher has been a bit more ambivalent. He discussed the rivalry, which he has not experienced, at the Texas High School Coaches Association Division I Coaches Panel last summer.

“I’m a football coach. I ain’t a politician,” Fisher said then, via the Austin-American Statesman. “If it helps A&M, then we do it. If it doesn’t… you know, we’re in the SEC. I wasn’t here when that divide happened. We’re worried about winning the SEC… It is a great rivalry with a great history but if it helps A&M to be a part of that and our program, yes. But if it doesn’t, that’s the way we went. That’s the way I feel about.”

Conference realignment was probably inevitable, and the schools involved would probably make the decisions to make their moves again if given the chance. The fact that it has cost us rivalries like the annual Texas football battle between the Longhorns and Aggies is a real shame, though.