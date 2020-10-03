Upset Alert: No. 9 Texas Is In Major Trouble Today

Last week, Texas football got a real run from a Texas Tech team that had beaten Houston Baptist by two points the week before. With one half in the books for the Longhorns today, the TCU Horned Frogs are giving them yet another major scare.

Last weekend, quarterback Sam Ehlinger and a clutch onside kick bailed the Longhorns out, with an incredible comeback in the last few minutes against the Red Raiders. Texas was down 56-41 with 3:13 left in the game, but came back to force overtime and win the game 63-56. Ehlinger finished the day with five touchdowns.

Today, however, he’s really struggled against Gary Patterson’s Horned Frogs defense. At the half, he is just 5-of-16 for 132 yards, though he had connected with Brennan Eagles and Jake Smith on touchdowns. He was also intercepted once.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan is 12-of-19 for 144 yards, and has diced up the Longhorns defense with eight rushes for 52 yards and a touchdown. Darwin Barlow also has a rushing touchdown. The Horned Frogs are up 20-14 up at the half.

Texas' last six quarters of football: 19 penalties, three turnovers. Horns trail TCU, 20-14 at the half in Austin. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 3, 2020

Last week’s Texas escape can be explained away with all of the crazy challenges that playing a football season this fall entails. If they come out flat like this week after week, facing other teams in the same situation, it will reflect poorly on Tom Herman.

There isn’t expected to be a huge coaching carousel this year, as athletic departments struggle financially. Paying huge buyouts and then luring in coaches with new big contracts doesn’t seem like the most prudent move this year. Even so, if Herman has yet another mediocre season in Austin, the heat will really start to get turned up within the Texas football program.

Today’s game is being broadcast on FOX.