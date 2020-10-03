Awful Texas 4th Quarter Stat Under Tom Herman Going Viral

The Spun

Texas lost to TCU for the seventh time in nine tries on Saturday in yet another blow to the Big 12’s College Football Playoff hopes. As such, Longhorns fans are starting to ask some questions about head coach Tom Herman.

Herman, now in his fourth year at Texas, has struggled to return the program to prominence. While his record hasn’t been terrible (27-16 overall and 18-11 in the Big 12) he’s struggled to win big games.

Saturday, following Texas’ loss, Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman tweeted out a telling statistic, via ESPN. Texas is now 1-11 when trailing heading into the fourth quarter under Herman.

In short, Texas hasn’t closed well under Herman. The lone win came last week against Texas Tech in a 63-56 shootout.

Furthermore, Texas, when ranked, has lost six games to non-ranked teams since Herman took over. That’s the most in all of FBS.

Perhaps Texas has been overrated at times over the past four years. But that’s still no excuse for the program.

Herman signed a two-year extension back in 2019 that sees him with the Longhorns through 2023. He’s running out of time to turn UT back into a college football power.


