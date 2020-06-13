The Spun

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Shares Honest Thoughts On Fan Attendance In 2020

General view of the fans at Memorial Stadium in Texas.AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 25: A general view of fans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium during a game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns on October 25, 2008 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The sports world hasn’t been the same since March. In fact, the only professional leagues in America that are currently hosting live events are the PGA Tour and UFC. However, neither league has allowed fans in attendance due to health guidelines.

It’s uncertain when fans will be allowed in attendance around the country, but Texas has been vocal that it will have spectators at sporting events this fall. Two weeks ago, Texas governor Greg Abbott that attendance would be limited to 25 percent during June.

Gov. Abbott then said he’d ramp up fan attendance to 50 percent in his state. For fans hoping this would result in full stadiums by the fall, it sounds like they’ll have to wait until the 2021 season.

According to Dan Wolken, 12 athletics directors of FBS schools in Texas were on a Zoom call with Gov. Abbott to discuss the upcoming football season. He told each team that more than 50 percent fan capacity is unlikely to happen.

The only way Texas would consider increasing fan capacity for football games this fall is if coronavirus cases dramatically decline in the coming months or a vaccine is available.

Earlier this year, the thought of fans attending sporting events seemed like a pipe dream. Even if stadiums are at half capacity it’d be a huge win for sporting leagues around the country.

Governors will have the final say as to whether or not fans will be allowed in attendance this fall, so there is a chance not every state will be as ambitious as Texas. That being said, the safety of players and spectators has to be the top priority moving forward.

