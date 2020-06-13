The sports world hasn’t been the same since March. In fact, the only professional leagues in America that are currently hosting live events are the PGA Tour and UFC. However, neither league has allowed fans in attendance due to health guidelines.

It’s uncertain when fans will be allowed in attendance around the country, but Texas has been vocal that it will have spectators at sporting events this fall. Two weeks ago, Texas governor Greg Abbott that attendance would be limited to 25 percent during June.

Gov. Abbott then said he’d ramp up fan attendance to 50 percent in his state. For fans hoping this would result in full stadiums by the fall, it sounds like they’ll have to wait until the 2021 season.

According to Dan Wolken, 12 athletics directors of FBS schools in Texas were on a Zoom call with Gov. Abbott to discuss the upcoming football season. He told each team that more than 50 percent fan capacity is unlikely to happen.

News: Texas Governor Greg Abbott spent an hour on a Zoom call with FBS athletic directors in the state today, per source. The message on the call was clear – more than 50% fan capacity in stadiums is highly unlikely to happen — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 13, 2020

The only way Texas would consider increasing fan capacity for football games this fall is if coronavirus cases dramatically decline in the coming months or a vaccine is available.

Earlier this year, the thought of fans attending sporting events seemed like a pipe dream. Even if stadiums are at half capacity it’d be a huge win for sporting leagues around the country.

Governors will have the final say as to whether or not fans will be allowed in attendance this fall, so there is a chance not every state will be as ambitious as Texas. That being said, the safety of players and spectators has to be the top priority moving forward.