3 Big Names Are Being Floated For The Texas Job

The head football coach job at the University of Texas remains filled by Tom Herman – for now, anyway.

Texas’ head coach is believed to be on the hot seat, though the Longhorns were able to get a win on Saturday, blowing out Kansas State. Following the win, Herman addressed the rumors.

“When you don’t get on the internet and you stick to Yahoo News and Words with Friends and the Chive app when you’re bored, you tend to stay above the fray a little bit,” Herman said, per Austin American-Statesman writer Brian Davis.

Herman doesn’t seem to be bothered by the rumors right now, but that doesn’t mean they’re not true. Texas is widely believed to be showing interest in former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer, a three-time national title-winning head coach, is one of three big names being mentioned for the job.

The other two:

Penn State head coach James Franklin

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal

From CBS Sports:

If Meyer isn’t interested, look for the pecking order to start with Penn State’s James Franklin with Oregon’s Mario Cristobal next in line. Not helping the situation: Last month, Herman lost Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2022. Ewers dropped Texas and committed to Ohio State.

Meyer is candidate No. 1, though. We probably won’t see any movement with the Texas job until Longhorns officials get a definite answer from the former Ohio State head coach.